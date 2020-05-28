Man arrested following online sexual exploitation of children investigation, investigators say

article

Investigators arrested a Bartow County man after an online sexual exploitation of children investigation.

Preston Nichols, 55, of Cartersville, was booked into the Bartow County jail on Thursday charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. His arrest came after investigators with Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations performed a search warrant o his home.

The GBI said the investigation was sparked after numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that documented Nichols’ online activity.

Details behind the charges against Nichols was not released.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.