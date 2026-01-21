Man arrested for domestic-related shooting Tuesday in Gwinnett County

article

The Brief A man was shot during a domestic incident in Gwinnett County The victim was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition One suspect was arrested and faces multiple felony charges



Police say a man was shot during a domestic-related incident Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Patterson Circle on Jan. 20 after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Diego Romero Gonzalez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be "stable." His exact medical condition is unknown. Police identified the suspected shooter as Valentine Gonzalez Reyes. He was found at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Investigators say the incident appears to be isolated and domestic in nature, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.