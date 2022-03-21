Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting at LaGrange food mart

Police have arrested an "armed and dangerous" man suspected of murdering his victim at a LaGrange food mart.

Officials say around 11 p.m., officers were called to the My Food Mart on the 400 block of Hamilton Street after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found Dearko Thornton shot in the chest. Medics rushed Thornton to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, officials say they identified the main suspect in the murder as LaGrange resident Mario Alonzo Fannin. Investigators say Fannin shot Thornton and then fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, Fannin was taken into custody on the 1400 block of Juniper Street.

Fannin is now in custody charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE