Man arrested for breaking into Smyrna church to spend the night

The Brief Police arrest man who broke into Smyrna church. Suspect tried to flee and hide in ceiling before capture. Facing charges of trespass and property damage.



A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a Smyrna church and tried to hide in the attic.

What we know:

Officers said Marcus Worthington entered the South Cobb Drive church last Wednesday and spent the night.

When staff encountered him the next day, they called 911. Police said Worthington attempted to punch holes through the ceiling to reach the roof before he was arrested.

What's next:

Worthington is charged with criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.