Man arrested after standoff with police on Piedmont Avenue

A 34-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night after a brief standoff at a home in the 1400 block of Piedmont Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they were called to the home around 10 p.m. Jan. 26. Officers were told that a woman and her child were being held against their will by a man who had multiple felony warrants and was believed to be the father of the child.

The woman was uncooperative, based on her statements, but mouthed "help me" to officers, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in SWAT and a hostage negotiator.

They were able to talk him into surrendering and the woman and child were removed from the residence and are safe.

The man has been identified as Andre Ross. He was wanted for armed robbery and probation violations. He was charged with false imprisonment and taken to Fulton County Jail.