Man arrested after Rome baby's death in March, more charges possible

The Brief A four-month-old’s death in Rome has been ruled a homicide. Police arrested Trenton Daniel Rittenhouse, charging him with aggravated battery. Investigators say more charges could follow as the case continues.



Police in Rome say they’ve arrested a man in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby earlier this year — a case that’s now officially been ruled a homicide.

What we know:

Investigators say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab recently confirmed the baby’s cause of death in March, prompting detectives to move forward with charges. Late Thursday night, officers from several nearby departments — including Cedartown, Polk County, and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office — helped track down and arrest the suspect in Polk County.

The man, identified as Trenton Daniel Rittenhouse, has been charged with aggravated battery so far, but police say more charges could be coming as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed how the baby died or what led them to charge Rittenhouse.

What's next:

The Rome Police Department and GBI are still working the case and haven’t released additional details yet.