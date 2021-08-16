Man arrested after incident at Lithonia High School

article

A 17-year-old is being charged in connection to an incident at Lithonia High School on Thursday that led to an officer opening fire. at Lithonia High School on Thursday.

Ricky Brookins II was charged with possession of a gun with altered ID mark, aggravated assault on an officer of the court, carrying weapons within school safety zones, disrupting public school, criminal trespass remain in property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, and hit & run.

The incident happened Thursday around 3 p.m. Investigators said they spotted two people, who were not students on campus in a car. The pair was asked to leave by staff several times, police said. That is when a DeKalb County School Resources Officer approached the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Brookins, put the car into reverse, struck several vehicles, and then drove towards the officer, police said.

The officer opened fire at the vehicle, police said.

The driver eventually stopped in another area of the parking lot and the officer took them into custody.

One man was treated at the scene by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. A firearm was located inside the vehicle.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked to investigate the officer's use of force.

Brookins was booked into the DeKalb County jail.

