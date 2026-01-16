Man arrested after disturbances at Norcross Social Security office, Duluth hotel

article

The Brief Police say Robert Burke, 65, caused a disturbance at a Norcross Social Security office on Jan. 14 Witness video showed threats and verbal insults, with children present, according to police Burke was arrested Jan. 15 after another disturbance at a Duluth hotel



Gwinnett County police have arrested a 65-year-old man following reported disturbances at a Social Security office in Norcross and a hotel in Duluth.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police, officers responded Jan. 14 to a disturbance at the Social Security office at 4365 Shackleford Road. Investigators said witnesses provided video showing a man making threats and verbally insulting others inside the office. Police said multiple children were present during the incident.

Employees identified the individual in the video as Robert Burke, 65, and told officers he had caused disturbances at the location in the past. Burke was not at the scene when officers arrived, and a warrant was issued charging him with disorderly conduct.

Police said Burke was taken into custody the following day, Jan. 15, after officers responded to another disturbance involving him at the Courtyard Marriott hotel on Venture Parkway in Duluth.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, but FOX 5 Atlanta has not yet received permission to air it. Anyone who captured video of the incident at the Social Security office and has the legal right to share it is asked to contact newstipsatlanta@fox.com.