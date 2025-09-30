Man arrested after dad finds him in daughter's room

The Brief Coweta County deputies arrested Austin Sweatman after a father’s 911 call of seeing a man climbing into his teenage daughter’s bedroom window. Deputies say Sweatman and the 16-year-old girl were in a relationship. They charged him with sexual exploitation of a child after discovering explicit content on his and her phones.



Austin Sweatman, 25, of Coweta County faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child for an incident from April in Moreland.

What we know:

A father called 911 to report that he had seen a man climbing into a bedroom window that belonged to his 16-year-old daughter on surveillance video.

When deputies arrived, they found Sweatman wearing only boxer shorts and hiding in the girl’s closet.

As part of the investigation, deputies say they searched both his and her smartphones and discovered sexually explicit photos that they had allegedly sent each other. Deputies initially charged him with sexual exploitation because of the images.

Dig deeper:

They say they also discovered he was wanted in Butts County, so they transported him there. They say Sweatman recently served time in Butts County and was brought back to Coweta to face the charge there.

What's next:

Sweatman is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.