Man arrested after dad finds him in daughter's room
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Austin Sweatman, 25, of Coweta County faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child for an incident from April in Moreland.
What we know:
A father called 911 to report that he had seen a man climbing into a bedroom window that belonged to his 16-year-old daughter on surveillance video.
When deputies arrived, they found Sweatman wearing only boxer shorts and hiding in the girl’s closet.
As part of the investigation, deputies say they searched both his and her smartphones and discovered sexually explicit photos that they had allegedly sent each other. Deputies initially charged him with sexual exploitation because of the images.
Dig deeper:
They say they also discovered he was wanted in Butts County, so they transported him there. They say Sweatman recently served time in Butts County and was brought back to Coweta to face the charge there.
What's next:
Sweatman is currently being held in the Coweta County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans speaking with Coweta County officials.