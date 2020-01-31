Man arrested after brutal attack in a Bremen motel room

A man is behind bars for brutally stabbing a woman inside of the Gateway Inn in Bremen.

Bremen police say on Voltaire Driver stabbed a woman five times, nearly severing her fingers. It happened Jan. 23.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but her condition has since improved.

"We observed a lot of blood out in the parking lot. And then we went inside and opened a door to a room to the motel where they found a female, approximately in her 40s, laying across the bed, very bloody," said Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell.

Pesnell said the couple had smoked crack cocaine earlier before the attack happened. He believes the drugs played a role in a violent attack.

"We've determined in the investigation that it was a lot during the day. It just changed the personality, evidently, and you see what resulted of that," Pesnell said.

Driver ran away to a business less than half a mile from the motel but was later arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, among other felonies.