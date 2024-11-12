Man arrested after being shot by Rockdale County woman, deputies say

The Brief Woman shot a man named Mr. Elmore during a domestic dispute early Tuesday near Highway 20 SE. The incident occurred after a physical altercation when the woman reportedly shot Elmore as he allegedly attacked her. After the shooting, Elmore fled the scene, leaving the woman and children behind; he was later arrested at his mother's residence. Following his arrest, Elmore was hospitalized for treatment and remains in custody. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case.



A woman shot a man during a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 6:45 a.m. near Highway 20 SE and Kay Terrace. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman and three children at the scene. The man involved, identified as Mr. Elmore, was not present.

Investigators indicate the woman and Elmore got into an argument while driving together out of Rockdale County. Authorities say it turned physical when Elmore exited the vehicle and allegedly attacked the woman. During the struggle, the woman reportedly retrieved a firearm and shot Elmore.

Elmore fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the woman and children roadside, deputies said. Rockdale County deputies were able to track Elmore to his mother’s residence in Ellenwood, where he was arrested. He was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and remains in custody of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.