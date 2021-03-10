Man arrested after 3 carjackings, 2 attempted robberies and kidnappings within minutes

A man was arrested after Atlanta police said he carjacked three people, attempted to rob two others, and tried to kidnap a woman on Wednesday.

Officials said all the crimes happened within minutes of each other and the investigation spans several counties.

Atlanta police began receiving calls around 10:15 a.m. regarding several carjacking’s on the city’s southeast side.

"It’s very brazen and I’m not sure what would be going through someone’s mind to make them do this," Sergeant John Chafee said.

The crimes began near the intersection of Fraser Street and Georgia Avenue after a 51-year-old man carjacked an AT&T van.

According to police, the suspect drove the van to Milledge Avenue and Cherokee Street where he left the AT&T van and carjacked a Nissan Pathfinder, taking the driver of the Pathfinder with him.

Advertisement

The suspect dropped the driver off near 741 Memorial Drive and drove to Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue where he left the Pathfinder and carjacked a white Volvo SUV.

Police reported the suspect drove the Volvo nearby to Dahlgren Street where he attempted to rob a pedestrian.

"During that robbery, several shots were fired. No one was struck. The victim wasn’t robbed and was able to get away," Chafee said.

Police said the suspect then continued a short distance to Moreland Avenue and Wylie Street where he unsuccessfully attempted another robbery.

The suspect continued on to Moreland Avenue and Custer Avenue where he attempted to order a female into the vehicle with him.

"He attempted to force a female inside the vehicle. He pulled up near her and produced the firearm he had and she refused and ran away," Chafee said.

The suspect then got onto Interstate 75 traveling north and was quickly located by officers in an unmarked vehicle and was arrested near Roswell Road in Cobb County.

A handgun has been recovered.

At the moment, police are not releasing the man’s name but confirm he will face charges both in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.