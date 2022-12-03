Man armed with knife fatally shot when he began to 'charge' at Gwinnett County officers, police say

Police in Gwinnett County said an officer-involved shooting left one man dead.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in a grocery store parking lot in Norcross.

Investigators said the incident started when a man with a knife approached a security guard, who called 911.

"The male then approached the security guard, who was in her vehicle, knocked on her window and asked if she was armed with a handgun," Sgt. Michele Pihera said.

A patrol officer and supervisor responded.

"They saw a knife in his hand," Pihera said. "They gave him lots of verbal commands to drop the knife, and at one point the suspect began to charge at one of the officers. Both the patrol supervisor and the patrol officer discharged their weapons, striking him at least once in the torso."

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He died at a Gwinnett County hospital.

"One of the officers is a SWAT medic, and they both started rendering first aid and they even utilized an AED. Gwinnett County fire emergency services responded and brought him to a local hospital where he passed away."

The suspect has not been identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing body camera video.