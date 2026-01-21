Expand / Collapse search

Man allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar; Douglas deputies seek leads

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 21, 2026 3:17pm EST
Douglas County deputies are seeking to identify man accused of exposing himself at Family Dollar. 

The Brief

    • Douglas County deputies say a man exposed himself in the aisle of a Family Dollar. 
    • The man, who remains unidentified, was wearing a black hoodie that said "solid member."
    • Investigators say the suspect may be in his mid-20s to late 30s. 

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Douglas County are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself in a Family Dollar aisle over the weekend. 
 

What we know:

Authorities say the unidentified man masturbated in the store aisle at 2682 Lee Road in Lithia Springs on Jan. 18. 

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray star design and the words "solid member" on the front. Investigators believe he may be in his mid-20s to late 30s. 

What we don't know:

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

The Source: Information in this report comes from a Douglas County Sheriff's Office release. 

