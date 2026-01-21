Man allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar; Douglas deputies seek leads
article
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Douglas County are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself in a Family Dollar aisle over the weekend.
What we know:
Authorities say the unidentified man masturbated in the store aisle at 2682 Lee Road in Lithia Springs on Jan. 18.
The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray star design and the words "solid member" on the front. Investigators believe he may be in his mid-20s to late 30s.
What we don't know:
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Douglas County Sheriff's Office release.