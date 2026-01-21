Man allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar; Douglas deputies seek leads

article

The Brief Douglas County deputies say a man exposed himself in the aisle of a Family Dollar. The man, who remains unidentified, was wearing a black hoodie that said "solid member." Investigators say the suspect may be in his mid-20s to late 30s.



Deputies in Douglas County are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself in a Family Dollar aisle over the weekend.



What we know:

Authorities say the unidentified man masturbated in the store aisle at 2682 Lee Road in Lithia Springs on Jan. 18.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a gray star design and the words "solid member" on the front. Investigators believe he may be in his mid-20s to late 30s.

What we don't know:

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Myrlene Jean at 770-920-4916 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.