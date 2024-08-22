Man admits to killing woman with rock in Whitfield County

On Aug. 21, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check request for a woman found lying under a bridge at the intersection of Willowdale Road and Crow Valley Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the woman, identified as 50-year-old Luz Ramirez, deceased near the railroad tracks.

Investigators determined that Ramirez had suffered multiple blows to her head and face with a large rock. Evidence gathered at the scene led authorities to identify Fred Sherman as a suspect. During an interview, Sherman admitted to assaulting Ramirez with the rock, leading to her death.

Sherman has been taken into custody and charged with murder, with additional charges pending. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office in the ongoing investigation.