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Man accused of threatening homeowner during Atlanta burglary

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 18, 2026 7:46am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ramon Darden. Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Police responded to a reported burglary on Alexander Drive NE on March 2.
    • The suspect is accused of threatening the homeowner and claiming the residence as his own.
    • Officers safely rescued the homeowner’s wife and arrested the suspect without incident.

ATLANTA - A man is accused of breaking into a northeast Atlanta home, threatening the homeowner and barricading himself inside while the homeowner’s wife hid upstairs with a firearm, according to Atlanta Police Department. 

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:31 p.m. March 2 to a reported burglary in progress at a home on Alexander Drive NE. When officers arrived, they found the homeowner outside. He told police an unknown man had entered the residence, claimed it was his home and threatened to kill him.

Police said the homeowner was safely removed from the scene while the suspect remained inside. The homeowner’s elderly wife was still inside the home, hiding in an upstairs bathroom with a firearm.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and later took the suspect into custody without incident. The woman was then safely escorted from the home, and officers conducted a protective sweep.

What's next:

Authorities identified the suspect as Ramon Darden, who is charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The Source

  • Atlanta police posted information for the above story on social media. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews