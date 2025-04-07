Man accused of stealing $1.2K Pokémon card from Stockbridge business

article

Stockbridge police are looking to catch a man they say made off with an extremely valuable Pokémon card from a local business.

He may not be part of Team Rocket, but police say the alleged thief stole a card worth $1,200.

What we know:

Investigators say the theft happened at Atomic Gaming on Brentwood Parkway on March 11.

The police department shared a surveillance photo of the man, who they say was wanted for felony shoplifting.

What they're saying:

"He may not be part of your Pokédex, but if you recognize the suspect in this photo, we’d love your help in identifying him," the Stockbridge Police Department wrote on Facebook.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Stockbridge Police at (678) 833-3334, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.