Man accused of shooting McCaysville police captain denied bond

What we know:

Timothy Ramsey, 26, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and attempted murder.

Ramsey appeared in a Fannin County courtroom Monday, where prosecutors argued against his release.

What they're saying:

"Brantley Worley was a police officer working his shift. He was shot by the defendant. It's captured on part of it's captured on body camera footage for no cause, no reason and with malice," Frank Wood, Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney, said.

At one point, Ramsey told Judge Brian Jones he had no other open cases, but prosecutors disputed that claim.

"It appears that he has two open cases, one from Cartersville, Georgia a battery charge from approximately January 25, 2024, and a Clayton County charge," Wood explained.

McCaysville city leaders said Captain Worley is making a remarkable recovery.

"He has walked some. Very coherent at what he's doing, talking to his family, talking to his wife," McCaysville Mayor Terry Arp said.

"His wife told us this morning that after we left yesterday he just changed 100 degrees, just ready to get out of bed, ready to go to work and get this behind him and get the healing process started," McCaysville Assistant Police Chief Rick Landress added.

The backstory:

McCaysville Police Chief says Captain Worley was discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon and will return Tuesday for surgery.

Captain Worley was shot in the face while responding to a suspicious person call Friday night. His accused shooter, Ramsey, fled the scene. Police later tracked him down on Saturday after receiving a tip.