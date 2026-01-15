Man accused of selling fentanyl pills at Forest Park farmers market

article

The Brief Prosecutors allege about 3,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills were sold near a Forest Park farmers market. Agents say another 1,000 pills were seized during the Jan. 13 arrest. Sanchez-Acevedo faces a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.



A man accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills from a produce stand at a Forest Park farmers market recently appeared in federal court, facing drug trafficking charges following a months-long investigation by federal agents.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors allege Luis Sanchez-Acevedo, 41, sold thousands of counterfeit "M-30" pills containing fentanyl and xylazine during September and October 2025.

According to authorities, agents arrested Sanchez-Acevedo on Jan. 13 at his produce stand, where they say they recovered roughly 1,000 additional pills. Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of fentanyl and xylazine, a powerful animal sedative increasingly linked to overdose deaths.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Sanchez-Acevedo is a citizen of Mexico and was unlawfully present in the United States. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Authorities stressed the charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Clayton County Police Department.

A mug shot of the man was not provided.