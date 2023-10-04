Man accused of pointing a rifle at Marietta officer directing traffic

article

Police have arrested a man in Cobb County after they say he pointed a rifle at an officer who was directing traffic.

Marietta police say 33-year-old Daniel Arnold was looking through the scope of a rifle at Officer Chuck McPhilamy and other citizens.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 29 at the intersection of Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway.

According to the arrest warrant, a citizen told McPhilamy that Arnold was pointing the rifle in his direction while sitting inside a nearby vehicle.

When asked, Arnold reportedly told officials he was looking through the scoop to look at the red light near where McPhilamy was standing.

Arnold is charged with reckless conduct and pointing a gun.