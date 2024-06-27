Man accused of offering to take underage girl’s virginity

article

A 31-year-old man was arrested after communicating online with someone he believed was underage.

Esteban Arriaza, 31, was charged with criminal attempt to entice a child for indecent purposes.

According to the Jefferson Police Department, Arriaza began to correspond on a social media platform with someone he believed was an underage girl. In reality, it was an officer posing as the girl.

Investigators say Arriaza sent harmless photographs at first and exchanged numbers, but things turned explicit with talk of oral sex and asking to take her virginity.

Arriaza was booked on Monday after showing up in the city to attempt to meet up with the girl. Investigators say they were able to perform at a traffic stop and arrest him.

Additional charges are pending.