article

A man accused of raping a teenager has been taken into custody. the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Trenton Carmichael, 21, was identified as a suspect in the rape of an 18-year-old female which occurred on March 15.

Carmichael is charged with rape, aggravated sodomy, and aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Henry County Jail.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE