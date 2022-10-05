Man accused of murder as teen sentenced to life

article

A man accused of murdering a LaGrange father of two when he was a teenager was just sentenced to life behind bars.

The trial lasted for a week before the jury found Travis McFarland, now 21, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and two violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.

In Feb. 2019, LaGrange police said 24-year-old James Jake Ponder was purchasing a firearm on Troup Street with a friend when two strangers asked him for a ride. Police said one of those strangers was 17-year-old McFarland.

TEENAGE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN MURDER OF LAGRANGE FATHER

During the ride, police believed the two strangers tried to rob Ponder at gunpoint and ended up shooting him in the back, hands and leg. He died that night from his injuries.

Ponder had a 2-year-old daughter, a 7-month-old son and a wife named Layla. At the time, Layla was too distraught to speak to FOX 5 Atlanta on camera, but she was able to describe her husband as an "amazing father and the first and only love of my life."

McFarland is also known by the name "Slime Hext". Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta that "slime" is a term used within the Bloods gang. They said to "slime" someone means to rob them. The trial also revealed McFarland to be a member of the "Bounty Hunter" set of the Bloods. Attorneys argued his participation in the 2019 crime was to maintain and increase his status within the gang.

McFarland is expected to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole, followed by 75 years in prison.

The LaGrange Police Department is expected to continue its investigation against the other parties involved in the incident.