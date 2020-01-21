Man accused of inappropriately touching girl arrested in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in a clothing store.

Officials say the incident happened on New Year's Day around 6 p.m.at a Burlington Coat Factory on the 5900 block of Sugarloaf Parkway.

The 13-year-old victim told police she was kneeling down to look at some clothing when the suspect rubbed his private area against her.

The man also tried to talk to the teen, asking her what her age was, police say.

The quick-thinking teenager was able to take the photo of the man with her phone and gave that photo to the police. Last week, the Gwinnett County Police Department distributed a photo of the suspect to the media.

On Tuesday, Gwinnett County police said that the lead detective identified and arrested the suspect. Police are now withholding the suspect's name, charges, and original photo under a Georgia law meant to protect the victims of sexual assaults.