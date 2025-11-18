Man accused of killing Atlanta teen turns himself in

The Brief Quinterrious Turner turned himself in on Tuesday to face murder charges. He’s accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston. Police say the teen was mistaken for an intruder outside his family’s home.



A suspected murderer turned himself in to jail on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Quinterrious Turner, 28, surrendered to face charges related to a September murder, police said. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators said Turner is accused in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston on Sept. 1. Police said the teen was shot and killed while returning to his family’s home on Mulberry Row after someone mistook him for an intruder.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether there is any known relationship between Turner and Royalston.