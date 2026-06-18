Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:28 PM EDT until THU 6:30 PM EDT, Oconee County, Walton County, Clarke County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:25 PM EDT until THU 6:30 PM EDT, Hall County, Forsyth County, Oconee County, Gwinnett County, White County, Clarke County, Walton County, Fulton County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:33 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County, DeKalb County, Upson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Clayton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Heard County, Lamar County, Cobb County, Meriwether County, Butts County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:29 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Dougherty County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Heard County, Walton County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Haralson County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Carroll County, Oconee County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Troup County, Barrow County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Newton County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Upson County, Henry County, Morgan County, Cobb County, Greene County, Clarke County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, North Fulton County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Barrow County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Newton County, Clayton County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Man accused of cyberstalking Georgia college student

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published June 18, 2026 3:41 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 3:41 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A New York man faces federal cyberstalking charges in Georgia after allegedly using artificial intelligence to create and share nude images of a college student. 
    • Investigators say the online harassment campaign lasted three months and included sending racist messages to student groups while pretending to be the victim. 
    • Officials confirmed a federal grand jury indicted the 21-year-old suspect following an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

ATLANTA - A New York man appeared in court on June 10 to face a federal cyberstalking charge after authorities accused him of executing a relentless digital harassment campaign against a Georgia college student. 

What we know:

Anthony Belford, 21, of New York, allegedly carried out a targeted scheme between January and March 2025 to torment a college student, according to federal prosecutors. 

Investigators said Belford used spoofed email and social media profiles to post more than a dozen messages featuring artificial intelligence-generated nude images of the victim.

The suspect also distributed racist and derogatory remarks to student groups at the victim's college while posing as the student, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. 

To amplify the distress, Belford allegedly used an online forum to direct community members to the fake profiles and false information.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Belford with one count of cyberstalking on June 3. He appeared in federal court on June 10, though officials reminded the public that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What they're saying:

"Belford allegedly waged a lengthy online campaign, hiding behind spoofed social media and email accounts to harass, intimidate, and cause substantial distress to his victim with racist messages and AI-generated nude images," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. He added that digital abuse can ruin lives just like physical violence.

Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, stated that the alleged use of fake online accounts shows digital abuse has real consequences. Graham emphasized that the bureau will continue working with law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable for causing emotional distress.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific college the victim attended or how Belford initially targeted the student. The exact penalties Belford faces if convicted on the federal charge are also unclear. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNews