Man accused of cyberstalking Georgia college student

The Brief A New York man faces federal cyberstalking charges in Georgia after allegedly using artificial intelligence to create and share nude images of a college student. Investigators say the online harassment campaign lasted three months and included sending racist messages to student groups while pretending to be the victim. Officials confirmed a federal grand jury indicted the 21-year-old suspect following an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



A New York man appeared in court on June 10 to face a federal cyberstalking charge after authorities accused him of executing a relentless digital harassment campaign against a Georgia college student.

What we know:

Anthony Belford, 21, of New York, allegedly carried out a targeted scheme between January and March 2025 to torment a college student, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators said Belford used spoofed email and social media profiles to post more than a dozen messages featuring artificial intelligence-generated nude images of the victim.

The suspect also distributed racist and derogatory remarks to student groups at the victim's college while posing as the student, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

To amplify the distress, Belford allegedly used an online forum to direct community members to the fake profiles and false information.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Belford with one count of cyberstalking on June 3. He appeared in federal court on June 10, though officials reminded the public that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What they're saying:

"Belford allegedly waged a lengthy online campaign, hiding behind spoofed social media and email accounts to harass, intimidate, and cause substantial distress to his victim with racist messages and AI-generated nude images," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. He added that digital abuse can ruin lives just like physical violence.

Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, stated that the alleged use of fake online accounts shows digital abuse has real consequences. Graham emphasized that the bureau will continue working with law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable for causing emotional distress.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific college the victim attended or how Belford initially targeted the student. The exact penalties Belford faces if convicted on the federal charge are also unclear.