Man accused of armed robbery at Woodstock jewelry store

Woodstock police arrested a man on Sunday, accused of robbing a Kay Jewelers on Ridgewalk Parkway.

What we know:

Police responded to the jewelry store in the 900 block of Ridgewalk Parkway just after 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Staff told officers that a man had come into the store armed and had stolen jewelry. Investigators determined the suspect was 26-year-old John Mendoza of Lithia Springs.

Police found Mendoza less than two miles from the store near Towne Lake Parkway and I-575.

Mendoza was pulled over and arrested without incident. Officers allegedly found the stolen jewelry and weapon used in the robbery.

No one was reportedly injured during the incident.

Mendoza was taken to the Cherokee County jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how much was stolen or the type of weapon used in the alleged robbery.

