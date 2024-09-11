Man accused of allegedly shooting dog on Browns Mill Road, Atlanta police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a dog injured late Tuesday night on Browns Mill Road near Harper Road.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2109 Browns Mill Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who reported that his dog had been shot by an unidentified male. The dog, which was injured, was removed by Animal Control for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the dog's owner had been walking the animal without a leash when it approached the male, who was standing in his driveway. The man warned the owner to retrieve the dog or he would shoot it. Shortly after, the man fired a shot, injuring the dog.

The unidentified male left the scene before police arrived. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.