Man accidentally shot, killed by own homemade booby trap device

A Maine man was accidentally shot and killed by his own homemade booby trap device on Thursday, authorities said.

Ronald Cyr, 65, was shot as a result of an unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices, officials said. The Maine State Police, Maine State Police Bomb Squad and the Van Buren Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the incident.

“Regretfully, Mr. Cyr succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the gunshot,” the Van Buren Police Department said.

While on scene, officers discovered that the front door of the residence had been outfitted with a device designed to fire a handgun should anyone attempt to enter the door, police said.

Other unknown devices were also discovered, which alarmed investigators to contact the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

It was unclear how Cyr set off his homemade device.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.