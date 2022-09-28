Man, 82, arrested for wife's murder initially reported she killed herself, police say

Police in Roswell said an 82-year-old man arrested for stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death initially reported she took her own life.

The Roswell Police Department said 82-year-old Bruce Miller called 911 at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 and said his wife, Judith Miller, took her own life. Police arrived at their home on Oakhaven Drive and found Judith Miller dead with an apparent stab wound.

Police said the autopsy determined, however, that someone had killed Judith Miller. The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives arrested Bruce Miller for murder on Sept. 28. He was booked into Fulton County Jail. He is charged with murder, felony murder, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Police didn't explain why they think Bruce Miller stabbed his wife to death.

Authorities arrested Bruce Miller the day after his wife's funeral on Sept. 27.

"Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 loving years, Bruce Miller," Judith Miller's obituary says.

Judith Miller's obituary says she was an Ohio native who was an athlete and loved nature. She had a daughter, two grandsons, a brother, niece and nephew.