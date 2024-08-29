Man, 80, attacked at Toco Hills Kroger; police investigating

The Brief Man says he was attacked inside Kroger's produce department. Police say the man fought back against his attacker. A store employee got involved and told both men to leave. Video exists of the incident, but has not been released. No arrests have been made.



A trip to the Toco Hills Kroger in DeKalb County did not go as planned for an 80-year-old man who says he was attacked in the produce department.

"I had a very big bump on my head," said Felix Dessel.

Dessel says the signs’ of the attack are beginning to heal and fade, but he is still in shock that a random man went after him while shopping for groceries.

"I have a hard time going to sleep because I'm reviewing it," he said. "The bruises will go away, but this (points to head) is a different story."

Dessel, 80, says the attack happened around lunchtime on Aug. 22 at the Kroger at the intersection of LaVista and North Druid Hills roads.

"A can of soda was being held in the hand and when I turned around, I saw the can of soda in the face, and it hit me right there," Dessel said.

According to the DeKalb County Police report, after Dessel was hit, he ran toward the suspect and fought back. Investigators say the suspect then threw multiple items at him. Dessel says the suspect also threw punches and kicks. He says when an employee saw what was happening they were both told to leave and the suspect took off.

"I said, I'm not getting out of the store, I was just attacked," he said. "I'm picking bananas and somebody attacks me, and I was a little woozy from the shock."

Kroger sent FOX 5 a statement that reads: "The safety and security of our customers and associates is our top priority. We work with local law enforcement upon request in all ongoing investigations."

Dessel, who is in town visiting family, never needed to go to the hospital, but he believes more needs to be done to protect customers.

"They need to have security, something tragic is going to happen there," Dessel said. "I was able to overcome that and I'm very happy about that. That person needs to be locked up and he needs medical, mental help."

The incident was caught on camera but DeKalb Police and Kroger declined to release the video.

So far, investigators have not made any arrests.