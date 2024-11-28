Man, 22, arrested in Highway 36 gas station aggravated assault

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a shot was fired outside a gas station in Newtown County.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a report of an aggravated assault at the Marathon gas station on Highway 36. They say Joshua Williams, 22, of Covington, was involved in a dispute with a 25-year-old man who was not identified. During the fight, deputies say Williams got a firearm and at some point during the struggle a shot was fired.

No one was injured.

Williams took off, but was later taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was taken to the Newton County Detention Center, where, at the time of this report, he was still being held.