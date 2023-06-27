2 women wanted for making off with high-priced sunglasses from Mall of Georgia

article

Thousands of dollars’ worth of sunglasses were stolen last month from the Mall of Georgia.

Gwinnett County Police released a photo of the two suspects wanted in connection to the theft.

Investigators say the two women entered the Sunglass Hut on May 27. In surveillance images, they are seen grabbing three pairs of sunglasses and then leaving without paying.

Those sunglasses retail for more than $1,200.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).