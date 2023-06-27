Mall of Georgia evacuates during early morning food court fire

article

A food court fire prompted an evacuation at the Mall of Georgia in Buford early Tuesday morning.

When Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services arrived, the discovered the fire in a storage room behind one of the food court restaurants.

The sprinklers went off as firefighters used a hose to put out the flames.

The Mall of Georgia has a ventilation system that was used to remove the smoke. The fire crew also set up fans.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mall of Georgia From: FOX 5 Atlanta

There were no injuries in the incident, according to the crew. The storage room where the fire originated was heavily damaged.

Investigators later said the fire was caused by an electrical issue with a light fixture and was deemed accidental.