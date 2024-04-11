Expand / Collapse search
Male fatally shot near Ralph David Abernathy, Joseph E Lowery boulevards

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 9:52am EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard near Joseph E Lowery Boulevard SW.

Police say a male was shot on Thursday morning. There are multiple businesses in the area, including a vegetarian restaurant, CVS, MoneyGram, Goodwill Thrift Store, Total Food store and more. 

At this time, they have not released any additional information. It is not known if there have been any arrests or if police know what led up to the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.