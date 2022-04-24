Expand / Collapse search

Male fatally shot near popular South Fulton park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are searching for the person who fatally shot a male near a popular park.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon  in the 4200 block of Will Lee Road near Welcome All Park.

According to a police spokesperson, a male was fatally shot by an unknown suspect.

"There are no suspects in custody at this time.  Detectives are currently investigating," said a police spokesperson.

During the shooting, FOX5 learned a group was holding a stop the violence rally at the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at  404-577-TIPS(8477).