Make A Wish Georgia ask for messages of hope

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting jobs, schools and even sports. It's also affecting non-profit organizations like Make A Wish Georgia.

CEO of Make A Wish Georgia Tim Earley says about 85% of wishes are travel related. Since traveling isn't an option right now, Tim and the Make A Wish staff are asking people to upload a message of hope for the wish kids.

They're hoping these messages of hope will show the kids that they aren't forgotten about.

Actor Ryan Reynolds along with others have already sent their messages.

Once the pandemic is over, the organization will get back to work on granting wishes, but will still need help from the public.

They're asking for volunteers and donations to help after the pandemic has ended.

