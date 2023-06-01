Police: 16-year-old Clayton County girl missing since April

article

Clayton County police are asking the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a month.

Officials say 16-year-old Makayla Collins was missing by her parent on Friday, April 28. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The missing teen was last seen at school. Investigators say she has been active on social media since her disappearance.

Collins is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 154 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about where Collins could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026 or Det. Walker at 770-473-5483.