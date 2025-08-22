Major interchange project prompts overnight lane closures on I-85 and North Druid Hills Road

The Brief Overnight lane closures and detours on I-85 and State Route 42/North Druid Hills Road will occur from August 22 to August 28 due to interchange project work. Closures will affect various lanes on North Druid Hills Road and I-85, with detours directing drivers via Lenox Road to reach North Druid Hills. Motorists should expect delays, check daily updates, and use caution in work zones; real-time information is available via 511 services.



Drivers should expect overnight lane closures and detours on Interstate 85 and State Route 42/North Druid Hills Road over the next week as crews continue work on a major interchange project.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation said weather permitting, contractors will close multiple lanes beginning Friday night, August 22, through Friday morning, August 28. Additional impacts are scheduled through the end of the month.

The first closures start on Friday at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Saturday. Various lanes on westbound North Druid Hills Road between Briarcliff Road and Buford Highway will close beginning at 9 p.m. The I-85 southbound off-ramp to North Druid Hills Road will also shut down, reopening by 11 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will need to follow detours, continuing on I-85 southbound to Lenox Road (Exit 88), then looping back northbound to reach North Druid Hills.

More closures are set for Monday, August 25, through Friday morning, August 28. From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, contractors will close various lanes in both directions of North Druid Hills Road between Buford Highway and Briarcliff Road. Three right or left lanes on I-85 northbound and southbound between Clairmont Road and Lenox Road will also be affected. Those closures will reopen by 5 a.m.

What you can do:

Transportation officials advise motorists to expect delays, slow down, and use caution in work zones. Drivers are encouraged to check for daily updates before traveling, as the schedule may change due to weather.

For real-time traffic and construction information, call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Project details are available at GDOT’s project site.