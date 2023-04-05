Major crash shuts down four lanes, backs up traffic on I-75

article

A major accident on I-75 has traffic backed up. Officials say four lanes at the I-575 split have been shut down.

The accident involved an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Cobb County Police has asked motorists to avoid the area and look for alternative roadways for the next one to two hours.

Major crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down four lanes on I-75 at I-575. (Credit: GDOT)

Expect delays.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.