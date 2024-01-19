Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Maine winter storms unearth 112-year-old shipwreck in national park

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX Weather
ffa8624d- article

The Tay, revealed.(Acadia National Park / FOX Weather)

BAR HARBOR, Maine - Record-breaking storm surge from winter storms in Maine recently uncovered a shipwreck known as the "Tay" in Acadia National Park.

The shipwreck washed ashore in 1911, several years before the park was established. It was covered up by sand over the decades that followed, according to Acadia National Park Public Affairs Officer Amanda Pollock.

However, the Tay was unearthed multiple times in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1990s, Pollock added. Each time, the park took the opportunity to document and monitor the site and to understand the shipwreck's story.

WATCH: MAINE CABIN SWEPT AWAY BY WAVES, LANDS ON ROCKY SHORE

"We were lucky enough to get another sighting of it with these back-to-back winter storms that we had here over last week," Pollock said.

Image 1 of 4

Storm damage. (Acadia National Park)

While the storms were able to uncover the marine treasure, they also caused damage to parts of the park.

Pollock noted that some areas experienced significant damage, which teams are still surveying. Over the next several weeks and months, they will work to repair any damages in time for visitor season.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXWeather.com


 