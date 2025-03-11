3 men charged over mail theft at Gwinnett County apartments

article

Police have arrested three people accused of being connected to a mail theft at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Officials say the theft happened early in the morning on March 1 at the complex.

What we know:

Investigators say the theft was spotted in the process through the apartment's security cameras,

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in front of the mailboxes and mail on the ground. After looking inside the mailbox building, they found a second person. A third was spotted in a vehicle nearby.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brandon Wyche (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Detectives charged 32-year-old Brandon Wyche, 26-year-old Duane Keith, and 32-year-old Demontre Shavers with burglary, financial transaction card theft, theft by possession of stolen mail, VGCSA possession of narcotics, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and loitering and prowling.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.