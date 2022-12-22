Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Updated 4:33PM
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

Reunited: Chimpanzee embraces newborn baby after being apart

A chimpanzee named Mahale, recently gave birth at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, and was separated from her newborn following some complications.

WICHITA, Kan. - A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.

An animal care team at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita said the chimpanzee infant was found dead and cradled in his mother's arms when they arrived at the zoo Thursday morning.

Kucheza, which means "play" in Swahili, was born at 12:48 p.m. on November 15 via C-section at the zoo. The announcement of his birth came hours after the zoo posted a tear-jerker video of the newborn being welcomed back into his loving mother's arms following a two-day medical observation.

WATCH: CHIMP'S EMOTIONAL REUNION WITH BABY FOLLOWING C-SECTION WARMS HEARTS

321110409_712490450168256_2727723056301684826_n

Sedgwick County Zoo is extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of five-week-old chimpanzee infant, Kucheza. (Sedgwick County Zoo / FOX Weather)

The infant's mother, Mahale, is not quite ready to part with her son, but when she is, the zoo team plans to perform a full medical assessment to determine the baby chimp's cause of death.

"Mahale’s love for Kucheza was and will continue to be felt by billions of people around the world," the zoo said in a statement to FOX Weather. "In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care."

This was the third offspring of the 28-year-old mother and was important birth for the species' population. Chimpanzees are listed as endangered, and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat. 

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxweather.com.