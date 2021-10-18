‘Magnificent yet terrifying’: Waterspout twirls over Lake Erie

A waterspout resembling an aquatic tornado was seen twirling in Lake Erie off Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 17.

The dramatic footage captured the natural phenomenon in all its glory and was posted to social media by the user "fleamarketfab."

"A magnificent yet terrifying moment today," fleamarketfab wrote in an Instagram post with this video of the waterspout.

The sighting came amongst a marine weather warning from the National Weather Service that warned of strong winds of up to 34 knots and steep waves.

In general, waterspouts are a tornado occurring over water. Specifically, it normally refers to a small, relatively weak rotating column of air over water beneath a towering cumulus cloud. Waterspouts are most common over tropical or subtropical waters.

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press and Storyful contributed.

