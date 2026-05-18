Madison County man charged with murder in Sunday shooting death of roommate

The Brief A Madison County man faces murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate at their home Sunday. Deputies discovered 46-year-old Billy Swafford dead from multiple gunshot wounds following a 911 call to the Comer residence. Authorities captured Jacob Cassidy following a massive area search after he fled the scene before deputies arrived.



A Madison County man is accused of shooting to death his roommate Sunday.

What we know:

Jacob Cassidy is being held without bond on murder charges at the Madison County Jail Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the home located in the 2300 block of Osley Mill Road in Comer after a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Deputies found 46-year-old Billy Swafford, who had been shot multiple times. Swafford was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Cassidy did not stay at the scene but was quickly identified as the gunman by investigators. A massive search of the area led to his eventual capture.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting or detailed what led up to the dispute between the roommates.

Authorities have also not disclosed how Cassidy left the scene or where exactly in the area he was located and captured.