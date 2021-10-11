Clayton County hit-and-run leaves man dead, police say

article

Clayton County police said officers responded to the scene of a deadly hit and run in Morrow.

Investigators said the incident occurred near the intersection of Maddox Road and Mt. Zion Boulevard.

Clayton County Police Department learned of the incident at around 7:27 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the victim is an adult man.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS