Macy's, Bloomingdales temporarily closing stores nationwide due to COVID-19 concerns

In a statement on Tuesday, Macy’s Inc. announced it will close all of its stores temporarily by the end of the day due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The closure includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Full statement:

"In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business today, March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores. Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps."

All Macy’s stores will remain closed until at least March 31.

