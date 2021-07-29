Macon student struck by lighting while vacationing dies, family says

article

A Georgia teenager struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida earlier this month has died.

The sad update was posted to the Facebook page of the Stratford Academy, a private school in Macon.

Walker Bethune was with his family in Marco Island when he was struck by lightning while walking just three feet from his family on July 17. Family members immediately administered CPR. Bethune was rushed to a Miami hospital where he remained for the last 11 days.

In the post, the school wrote:

"Tonight we received the heartbreaking news that Walker Bethune passed away from his injuries sustained during his tragic accident. You have fervently prayed for Walker and his family over the last 11 days and we ask that you do not stop. Walker was loved by all within our school family and we lift up his family and friends during this unbearably difficult time."

The school shared a Caring Bridge journal entry from the family.

"Walker has finished his race here on Earth. The Lord has received our angel," the post begins

The family said he passed away listening to his favorite Allman Brothers song "Soulshine."

"Our hearts feel an unimaginable pain, but through this journey, you have taken with us, we hope that you have found inspiration to draw nearer to God," the family wrote. "We continue to feel your prayers, love, and comfort, and ask that in the coming days, weeks, and months that you will keep our family close in your prayers."

Services have not yet been announced.

The family is accepting donations through Caring Bridge.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.