2 killed, 2 injured in Macon apartment shooting

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at Macon apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the Waverly Pointe Townhouses located at 624 Forest Hill Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a large gathering was taking place outside one of the apartment buildings when the shooting happened.

Investigators said 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington were rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive.

The other two victims, 17-year-old Devin Washington and 18-year-old Christian Edwards were also rushed to the hospital and were listed in critical, but stable condition as of Tuesday evening.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.