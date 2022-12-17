Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student

article

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old.

Charles B. Jackson was charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation. He is being held without bond and was ordered by a magistrate judge to cease contact with the alleged victim and the victim's family.

WMAZ-TV, a local news station in Macon, reported that some of the inappropriate incidents occurred at the middle school where Jackson was this year's teacher of year and baseball coach.

The Bibb County school district said Jackson was fired on Thursday. School officials have asked parents to report any concerns they have regarding their own children.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

Another hearing for more evidence to be presented is expected to be scheduled later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.